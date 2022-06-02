Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.
NYSE STRY opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16. Starry Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.04.
About Starry Group (Get Rating)
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
