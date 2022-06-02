Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRY. Citigroup began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of STRY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 34,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,891. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

