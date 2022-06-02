Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.