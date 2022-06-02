Stifel Nicolaus Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$172.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSP. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$183.85.

TSE WSP traded up C$4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$150.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.07.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

