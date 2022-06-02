Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,088,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $302.05. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

