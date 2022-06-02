Stifel Nicolaus Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$172.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

