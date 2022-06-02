Stifel Nicolaus Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $100.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Shares of ESTC opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

