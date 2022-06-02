Stitch Fix (SFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Stitch Fix has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $882.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

