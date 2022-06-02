Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 1st (ALV, BN, BP.B, CWC, DHER, DWS, FLTR, GLE, HEN3, HNR1)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 1st:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

was given a GBX 450 ($5.69) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($46.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £149 ($188.51) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €31.00 ($33.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €87.00 ($93.55) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($208.60) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €251.00 ($269.89) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($259.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($268.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €144.00 ($154.84) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($44.28) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

