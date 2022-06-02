Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 1st (ARCO, AROW, ASO, BKE, BOOM, BYPLF, CALM, CARG, CBIO, CVCO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 1st:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). DA Davidson issued an underperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

