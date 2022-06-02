Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 2nd (ADC, ADSK, AVGO, AXTA, BHP, CCEP, COLD, DLTR, ECL, EHC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 2nd:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $602.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Top-line growth was driven by strength in networking and server storage segments. Networking is riding on strong adoption of Broadcom’s next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions by hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers. Aggressive adoption of its next-generation server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to drive top-line growth. Broadcom expects fiscal third-quarter networking and server storage revenues to grow more than 25% and 60% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. An upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance is encouraging. Recently announced VMware acquisition will aid prospects over the long term. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition, along with high debt levels, are persistent overhangs.”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported 10th startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. The also top line beat estimates and improved year over year. Results benefited from the completion of the $1.25 multi-price point initiative at the Dollar Tree stores, as well as robust margins, despite the increase in freight costs and SG&A expenses. Following the robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance, Dollar Tree raised its guidance for fiscal 2022 and provided a decent second quarter view. However, the company witnessed soft sales and comps, along with margin declines, for the Family Dollar banner in the fiscal first quarter. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $205.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $186.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has 27.00 target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for Personal Computers (PCs) amid the pandemic-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Recently reported Q1 results reflect continued strong demand for its printers, which is a positive. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of repurchasing at least $4 billion worth of its common stock in FY22 is encouraging. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its PC and printer sales in the near-term. Moreover, elevated expenses and increased commodities and logistics costs is likely to keep gross margin under pressure in the near-term. Additionally, market and pricing environment are likely to normalize in 2H22, which may negatively impact HP’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.”

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) (OTC:IVTBF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Nipro (OTC:NPRRF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Financial Services Corp., a bank holding company, provides a full range of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York. It accepts various deposit products, including savings and demand deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of loan products comprising one-to-four family residential loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $141.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $334.00 price target on the stock.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a buy rating. Macquarie currently has $2.10 price target on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $468.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ulta Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength. Also, the skincare category has been gaining from consumers’ rising interest in self-care. These upsides aided first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by the strong execution of the company’s strategies and solid guest demand, with the latter gaining from the company’s exciting brand launches. Also, increased in-person activities and travel have been leading to the revival of the beauty category demand. All major categories delivered double-digit comp sales growth. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, it expects SG&A deleverage and a decline in the gross margin.”

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

