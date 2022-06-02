Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $268,733,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

