Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

JCI stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

