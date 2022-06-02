Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPOF stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

