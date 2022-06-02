Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

