Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

OI stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

