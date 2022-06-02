StockNews.com Lowers Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Sell

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.
APTS stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
