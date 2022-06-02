StockNews.com Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Buy

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

AXTA opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

