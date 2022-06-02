StockNews.com Upgrades Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to “Buy”

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

