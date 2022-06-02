StockNews.com Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Hold

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

MELI opened at $762.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $640.00 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $990.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,090.18.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 720.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

