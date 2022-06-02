Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

