Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.