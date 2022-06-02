Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Shares of STRM opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRM shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.