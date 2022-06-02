Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Acquires 10,523 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 10,523 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,627.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,013,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 643,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAX shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.
