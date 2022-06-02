Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

