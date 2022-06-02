Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUNL opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

