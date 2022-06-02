Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
