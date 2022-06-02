Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

