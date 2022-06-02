Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surrozen will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Group LLC grew its holdings in Surrozen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its position in Surrozen by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,193,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
