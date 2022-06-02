Susquehanna Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

