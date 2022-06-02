Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $197.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

