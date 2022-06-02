Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.39.

Several analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 184,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.