Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

SNV stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

