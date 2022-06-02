Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sysmex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysmex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

