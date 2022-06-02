T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.54. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

