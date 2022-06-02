Taglich Brothers Comments on Intellinetics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INLX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million.

About Intellinetics (Get Rating)

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.