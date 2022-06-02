Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 160,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $3,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,671,116 shares in the company, valued at $301,311,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. 1,626,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 114,998 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 137,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

