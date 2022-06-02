Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 844,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.