Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to post $82.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $82.40 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $74.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $333.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $343.60 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $346.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TH stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

