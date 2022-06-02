TaskUs (TASK) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TaskUs to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TaskUs alerts:

This table compares TaskUs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million -$58.70 million -32.27 TaskUs Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -29.71

TaskUs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TaskUs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 TaskUs Competitors 786 3370 5068 107 2.48

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $51.38, suggesting a potential upside of 112.29%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 73.37%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs -7.51% 19.14% 8.96% TaskUs Competitors -37.84% -1,420.07% -5.88%

Summary

TaskUs beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.