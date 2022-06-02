TD Securities Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $84.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s current price.
DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.17. 18,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,969. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
