TD Securities Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $84.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s current price.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.17. 18,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,969. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

