Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TFX. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $282.86 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $256.77 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.36 and its 200-day moving average is $319.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 239.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 206.6% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

