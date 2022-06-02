TeraWulf Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TeraWulf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

In other TeraWulf news, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,533,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,022,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,926. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

