The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AES stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

