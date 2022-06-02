The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
AES opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. AES has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.
In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
