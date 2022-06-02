The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get AES alerts:

AES opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. AES has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.