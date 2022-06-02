The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

ANDE opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,668 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

