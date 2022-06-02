The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.60.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
