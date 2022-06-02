The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 40.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $214,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.