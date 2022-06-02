The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
SRV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.32. 7,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.