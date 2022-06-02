The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SRV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.32. 7,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

