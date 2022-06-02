The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SRV stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

