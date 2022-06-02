The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,597. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

