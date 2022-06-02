The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SZC stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $44.41. 3,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

